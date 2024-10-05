An old video of two Indian YouTubers mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by narrating a joke about him in their show is viral claiming the segment is from a Pakistani TV show.

In the video we can hear two men reading out a joke in Hindi sent on WhatsApp about Gandhi, which translates to, "The happiest leader of the country. No hope of winning, no fear of losing. No tension of wife, no worry of children. No consideration of age, no brain in the skull, zero intelligence but still a storehouse of knowledge. No business, no employment. Still life is awesome."

BOOM found that the viral video of two men mocking Rahul Gandhi with the joke is not from a Pakistani TV show and that the two men in the video are Indian YouTubers Sham Sharma and Kushal Mehra.

Viral Video From Indian YouTube Channel



In the viral video we noticed two names mentioned below each of them as Sham Sharma and Kushal Mehra. Additionally, we also were able to make out the name of the show in the top right corner of the video -- The Sham Sharma show.





A search for their names led us to their YouTube channels - The Sham Sharma Show - Global and The Cārvāka Podcast run by Mehra. A cursory look at content posted by both these channels indicates they are right leaning.

In the original YouTube live-stream from February 2, 2023, both Sharma and Mehra can be seen reviewing memes. Meme review is a popular format among YouTubers where they discuss, analyse and rate memes on social media platforms.

Most of the memes reviewed by Sharma and Mehra in their joint shows are those that mock Indian journalists like Ravish Kumar, Nidhi Razdan and Indian politicians including Asaduddin Owaisi, Saket Gokhale and Rahul Gandhi.

