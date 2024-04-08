A photo of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha holding a portable prayer device during an interview with India TV's Rajat Sharma is being shared with the false claim that she is holding a teleprompter remote.

Latha, 49, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and four-time member of parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad. Latha had given an interview to Sharma on his news TV show Aap ki Adalat.

The viral photo was posted on X by the handle Asma @asmatasleem13 with a collage with the caption, "Teleprompter makes a good orator. BJP is full of perfidious characters.". @asmatasleem13 bio states that she is a Congress Telangana spokesperson.







Click here to view, and here for an archive



The viral graphic is being shared on X with the same false claim.





Click here to view, and here for an archive

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that BJP leader Madhavi Latha is holding a digital counter used for pooja and meditation is being shared with a false claim that it is a teleprompter remote.

Taking a hint from X handle replies stating that it is a meditation device and not a remote control. We checked for a "Portible Plastic Beads Portable Rotating Digital Finger Counter for Pooja Meditation Prayer" on Amazon and found that the device matches what Latha is holding in her hands.





Click here to view



We then looked for other visuals from the interview and found that the device matches with a meditation / pooja device. Below we can see that it is not a remote control as being claimed.













Click here to view



Additionally, we also checked other interviews of Latha where we can see her holding the same device in her hands, and it can be made out it is not a remote control.





Click here to view

