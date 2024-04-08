Doctored Video Of Kejriwal Saying Modi-Shah Will Destroy Pakistan Revived
BOOM found in that original video Arvind Kejriwal can be heard saying that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will destroy India.
Claim
A video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected again in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, then Pakistan would be destroyed, is edited. The video is being shared with a false claim that Kejriwal had said this statement back then which establishes that he is sympathetic towards Pakistan. In the viral video Kejriwal is heard saying, "The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come to power again in 2019... If Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... friends, Pakistan will not survive. They will destroy Pakistan."
Fact
BOOM found that the original video from January 2019 shows Kejriwal saying Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will destroy India if they get another chance to form a government in the country. In the original speech Kejriwal is heard saying, "Friends, the duo will destroy this country. The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come to power again in 2019...... if Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... friends, this country (India) will not survive. They will destroy this country." BOOM had previously debunked the same video back in February 2023 when it was being shared with the same false claim.