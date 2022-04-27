No, 'Kacha Badam' Singer Did Not Get A Job In The Indian Railways

A video of a railway guard who bears resemblance to 'kacha badam' fame singer Bhuban Badyakar is being shared on social media with a false caption claiming that Badyakar has landed a job with the Indian Railways.

BOOM found that the viral claim is fake and the man seen in the video is not Bhuban Badyakar.

Badyakar rose to fame after a video of him singing the now-famous 'kacha badam' song as he roamed around villages on his motorcycle selling peanuts went viral last year. Badyakar used to sell peanuts in Kuraljuri village in West Bengal.



The viral video shows a uniformed railway guard standing in a train and speaking over a walkie-talkie. Badyakar's 'kacha badam' has been overlaid on the viral video.

The video is being shared with a caption which translates to 'Kacha badam singer has now got a job as a railway manager'.





(In Hindi - ##कच्चा बादाम सिंगर को मिली नौकरी बना रेलवे मैनेजर)

The same video has been viral on Facebook since March 2022 with the false claim.

BOOM found that the man in the viral video is not Bhuban Badyakar but a senior railway guard KK Murmoo.

We viewed the video closely and found a logo of 'Daily Travel Hack'. Taking hint from that, we looked up on internet and found a YouTube channel that had uploaded the same video on its Instagram page in December 2021. The video was shared with a caption reading 'When my Son was ready to go with Tejas Guard'.

The visuals in the video match with the viral video.

We then contacted Dhananjay Kumar, who runs the YouTube channel Daily Travel Hack. Kumar told BOOM that he had recorded the video when his son was about to board the Tejas Express train at Barauni Junction in Bihar, and that the man in the viral video is not singer Bhuban Badyakar.

"He is not Bhuban Badyakar. His name is KK Murmoo and he has been working in the Indian Railways as a senior guard since several years. Murmoo will retire in November this year. I shot this video back in October 2021 at Bihar's Barauni junction. In the video my son Daksh's voice also can be heard," Kumar told BOOM.

Kumar also sent us the link of the short video he had uploaded on YouTube overlaid with the 'Kacha Badam' song which is now being shared with the false claim.



It was uploaded with a caption reading, "This video is recorded in last year october before kachha Badam singer got viral. He looks like similar to him but he is already working in indian Railways as a manager from so long. My intention in this video to show him to public that he looks like him but not defame him or indian Railways. Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar as Railway Train Manager #Shorts (Sic)".

