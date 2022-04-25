Old Photo Of Covered Slums Linked To Recent Boris Johnson Visit To Gujarat

A photo from 2021 when slums in Ahmedabad were covered with a white sheet during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is being shared with a false claim that it is recent photo when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visited Gujarat.

On April 21, Boris Johnson made an official visit to Gujarat and went to the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad. According to news reports, large white sheets were used to hide the slum dwellings that appeared on Boris Johnson's route from Ahmedabad to Sabarmati. Several journalists also tweeted videos showing the sheets and later more visuals surfaced of the same sheets being taken down after Johnson's convoy had passed by the area.

A similar incident was reported in 2020 when slum dwellers accused the government of building a wall to hide showing poverty during former United States President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Dr Arindam Chaudhuri posted the photo on his official Facebook profile with a caption saying, "When Boris Johnson came…. Hundred years back in UK one wouldn't find such scenes. Our Politicians are great!!!!!"





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on the photo and found it on a Ahmedabad Mirror's tweet published on March 12, 2021. The photo was credited to journalist Asik Banerjee.

The caption with the tweet reads, "Slum residents of Parikshit Nagar in Ahmedabad peep from the covers that block their view of the route to Sabarmati Ashram. PM Narendra Modi is expected to begin the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day celebrations."

Other journalists like Ancela Jamindar also posted another photo on the same date mentioning the same incident.

PM Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on the occasion of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in March 2021 and flagged off the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad.

