2017 Protest Clip Showing Muslims Praying On Street Shared Out Of Context

BOOM found that the incident from Paris shows Muslim worshippers praying outside in protest against the town's decision to close a prayer hall.

By - Srijit Das
  |  24 April 2022 1:12 PM GMT

Claim

"RAJ THACKERAY EFFECT IN PARIS.....In Paris, as Muslims pray on roads, blocking streets, they are met with equally loud singing of the French National Anthem by French citizens...".

Fact

The video is viral in the backdrop of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray's statement of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on speakers if the use of loudspeakers playing 'azaans' is not stopped in mosques. BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video using Yandex and found news reports from November 2017 carrying similar visuals. The articles reported that the incident took place in Clichy suburb of Paris where local right-wing mayor Remi Muzeau led a march towards around 200 Muslim worshippers who were observing their Friday prayer outside in protest against the town's decision to close a prayer hall. A line of riot police separated the two groups, reported The Local France about the incident on November 11, 2017. BOOM had debunked the same video in 2020 when it went viral with a different claim.

Claim :   Video shows French citizens protesting against Muslims for blocking roads and offering namaz
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  Misleading
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video France Protest Hanuman Chalisa Row Old Video Raj Thackeray 
