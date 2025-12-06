AI Video Of A Donkey Disrupting Pakistan Parliament Session Viral As Real

An artificial intelligence (AI) generated video claiming to show a donkey running inside the chambers of Pakistan's parliament while in session, has gone viral on social media with many users believing it to be real.

BOOM found the viral does not show any real incident. Multiple AI detection tools confirmed that the video was synthetic.

The Claim

The viral clip was posted on the X handle @RealBababanaras with a sarcastic caption, "Watch : Watch: A donkey just stormed into Pakistan’s Parliament… Opposition or ruling party? Hard to tell."

Click here to see post and here for an archive.

The Free Press Journal, Republic World, and News18 Hindi misreported the AI video, claiming it showed a real incident during a session of Pakistan’s upper house and called it a security lapse. News18 Hindi later deleted its article.

What We Found

Viral Video Is AI Generated: We looked for news reports to corroborate the video but found none. We also noticed glitches in the frames of the donkey running in and out of view. Taking a hint from this, we tested the video on AI detection tools like Hive Moderation and Deepfake-o-meter to verify its authenticity.

Hive Moderation flagged the video as likely to contain AI generated or deepfake content with an aggregated score of 98.3%.





We also tested the video on several parameters of Deepfake-o-meter, an AI detection tool developed by the Media Forensics Lab of University at Buffalo, New York. Test results on Deepfake-o-meter also indicated the video is generated using artificial intelligence.







