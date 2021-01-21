Old Video Of Crowd Singing 'Vande Mataram' In Dubai Shared As Gabba

A video of spectators singing 'Vande Mataram' during an India Pakistan cricket match has resurfaced with false claims that it shows crowd singing at the Brisbane stadium after India's historic test match win against Australia.

Indiatimes has published a news article sharing the video as recent. The article, curation of tweets featuring the video, has been headlined as, ''Video Of Cricket Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' In Gabba After India's Historic Win, Goes Viral". Archive of the news article by Indiatimes can be seen here.





India won the fourth test match after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the test series at the Gabba stadium, Brisbane. In this backdrop, the video of crowd cheering for India is being shared across social media platforms to celebrate the win.

The viral clip shows a packed stadium with cricket fans waving the tricolour and singing 'Vande Mataram' to cheer team India.



The caption viral with the video on Twitter reads, ''Nothing can match this. The emotion, passion, resilience and the magic #AUSvsIND #Gabbabreached''



Archive of the tweet can be seen here.

Viral video showing crowd cheering for India at the Gabba stadium singing Vande Mataram

The video is also viral on YouTube with a similar narrative. Archive of such a video can be seen here.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into its key frames and ran a reverse image search on a few frames; we found the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel on September 24, 2018 with the title, ''Thousands of Indians Singing in Unity in Dubai Cricket Stadium'' The description of the video mentions that it is from an India vs Pakistan match in Dubai.

We found a few other videos on YouTube uploaded in September, 2018 claiming it is from the India vs Pakistan match in the Dubai Stadium. Further, we found news reports on the India vs Pakistan cricket match that was held as part of the Asia Cup, 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

BOOM also compared the stadium structure shown in the viral video with the set-up of Gabba and found that the stadium shown in the viral clip has a ring of light on top; this resembles the structure of the Dubai Stadium. The stadium structure of Gabba does not have such a ring of light.

Image of Dubai International Cricket Ground





Image of Gabba Stadium at Brisbane Australia

