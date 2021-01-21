No, This Is Not How Aussie Coach Justin Langer Reacted To India's Win

A video showing Australian men's cricket coach Justin Langer kicking a trash can in fit of rage after a player missed a simple run out during the Australia Vs England Ashes series in 2019 is being shared with a false claim that it shows his reaction after Australia's recent test series loss to India.

In the 25 seconds clip, Langer can be seen getting up from his seat and kicking a bin after which picks up the trash and puts the bin back in its place.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of India sealing a thrilling 2-1 series win at the Brisbane Cricket Ground commonly known as the Gabba, a venue that Australia had never lost at in over three decades.

Rishabh Pant slammed an unbeaten 89 runs off 138 deliveries to take the visitors across the finish line against the Australians.

The clip is being shared with the caption, "Priceless reaction from Aussie coach after Rishab Pant Scored the winning runs!" (sic)



Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the viral clip is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

On performing a simple keyword search with the keywords 'Justin Langer' kicking bin' we found that the viral clip is from August 2019 during the third test match between Australia and England during the 5 test Ashes series in 2019.

Australian coach had reacted and kicked the bin after Australian player Nathan Lyon had missed a simple run out during the test match against England when they were batting and required just two runs to win. The fumble led to England winning the match with a single wicket in hand. Read more

The viral clip was captured during behind-the-scenes for the 2019 Amazon documentary series 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team' which followed the Australia men's cricket team's redemption under the captaincy of Tim Paine and Langer who was appointed as the head coach of the Australian cricket team in 2018. It focuses on 18 months of the Australian team as they went through a rough phase and transition in the aftermath of the Australian ball-tampering scandal which emerged in March 2018.

We can see the same viral clip in this promo for the documentary tweeted by Amazon Prime Video Sport. At the 23 seconds time-stamp we can see Langer kick the bin after Lyon fumbles a throw for a run-out against England that had cost Australia the second test match. The same sequence of events can be seen as in the viral clip which is now being shared as recent.

"Could be a run out... oh he's fumbled! Lyon has fumbled!" - @nassercricket



There is nothing quite like the drama of The Ashes. Behind the scenes with @CricketAus, we saw everything.



Watch now on #PrimeVideo... pic.twitter.com/kk1Qe4cB5f — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 22, 2020

One can see the same scene at 20.30 in the documentary series in the final eighth episode.





