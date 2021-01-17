Morphed Screenshot Of The News Minute On Cricketer Azharudeen Viral

A doctored screenshot of an article by The News Minute (TNM) on cricketer Mohammad Azharuddeen's recent T20 century is viral with a communal spin. Several netizens have fallen for the morphed headline of the article which reads, "Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai" and have accused the publication for misinterpretating and misrepresenting Kerala Muslims.

BOOM found that the headline in the viral screenshot has been edited to include text which peddle a misleading communal narrative. The headline in the original article reads "Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins hearts".



Mohammad Azharuddeen, a Kasargod-born cricketer representing Kerala, scored a century of 37 deliveries against Mumbai hitting nine fours and 11 sixes in the domestic T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on January 13. It was the third-fastest T20 century by an Indian after Rishabh Pant (32 balls) and Rohit Sharma (35 balls).



The edited screenshot is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Sometimes Caption misguides" Archives of such posts can be seen here and here.

Netizens have also accused the publication for misrepresenting Kerala Muslims. Two such posts have been archived here and here.

The screenshot is viral on Twitter with a similar narrative.

The tweet is archived here.



Also Read: No, Tirupati Balaji Temple Did Not Donate 1 Billion Rupees To Ram Mandir Fact Check Taking cue from the text in the morphed screenshot, BOOM ran a keyword search on Google and found the original headline of TNM's article. Original headline of TNM's story, published on January 14, 2021, reads as, "Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins hearts".

