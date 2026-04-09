Video Of Indian Anchor's 'Outburst' Over Pakistan's Role In Ceasefire Is AI Slop

A video of an Indian news anchor appearing to lose his temper on air over Pakistan's role in brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran is being shared on social media, particularly by pro-Pakistan handles.

BOOM found that the video is AI-generated and riddled with visual inconsistencies, including a notepad that appears to merge into the desk and on-screen text that appear garbled and nonsensical.

The video surfaced shortly after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, 2026, with Pakistan emerging as the central diplomatic actor in brokering the deal between the two sides.

The Claim

The video, which shows the anchor slamming his hand on the desk and appearing visibly agitated, is being shared with the claim that Indian media is in chaos over Pakistan's diplomatic success. The clip is being circulated by pro-military Pakistani accounts, journalists, and even the spokesperson for Pakistan's president, Murtaza Solangi (archive).

What We Found:

1) Visual Inconsistencies Throughout The Video

The video is dotted with the kind of artifacts typical of poorly executed AI generation. Around the 9-second mark, when the anchor slams his hand on the desk, the notepad does not simply fall. Instead, its pixels appear to merge into the surface of the desk itself.

In several frames, the anchor's fingers pass through the paper rather than resting on top of it. As his hands move, the paper morphs from a rectangular sheet into a smaller, amorphous white shape, before reappearing in an entirely different position near the bottom of the frame.

2) Garbled On-Screen Text

The on-screen graphics offer perhaps the clearest giveaway. "Lahore" is spelt as "Layore" in the Devanagari script, "Pakistan" appears in several nonsensical spellings, and the large red banner across the bottom of the screen reads something resembling "PAKISTAN YUKANE." The channel branding is also off. While the logo bears a passing resemblance to ABP News, the channel name reads "BIBW News." No such channel exists.









3) A Textbook Case Of 'AI Slop'

The video is a textbook example of "AI slop", a term for low-quality, mass-produced content generated using AI tools, typically riddled with errors and pushed out with little regard for accuracy.



