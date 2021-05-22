Egypt's Cairo Tower Was Not Lit Up With Palestinian Flag In Solidarity

A doctored image is viral with the false claim that the Cairo Tower in Egypt was lit up in the colours of the Palestinian flag in solidarity.

BOOM found that the original image has been doctored to feature the Palestinian flag.

The image is being shared against the backdrop of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protestors.

The violence began after Israeli forces forcibly evicted Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah and raided the Al-Aqsa mosque of May 10. Hamas responded to the evictions and raid by launching missile strikes. Israel hit back with missile strikes of their own. As of May 21, at least 243 Palestinians were killed while 12 people were killed in Israel.

A ceasefire was brokered by Egypt on May 21 with delegates speaking with Israeli and Palestinian officials to firm up the ceasefire.



The image is being shared with the caption: "Cairo tower dressed with Palestine flag as support to our brothers and sisters in need at Palestine"





An archive of the post can be found here.

Cairo Tower Egypt

today is decorated with the flag of beloved Palestine,long live Palestine#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/5Yu52AyXVt — 하디르⁷.. ᷱ ͥ ᷠ ͭ ͤ ͬ ᷨ ͤ ⷶ ͬ◡̈🐻🧈🇪🇬🇵🇸 (@HadeerMorsy5) May 19, 2021

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

Cairo Tower decorated with the Palestinian flag

Here Cairo ,, here Palestine 🇪🇬❤️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/gApVtsG1f3 — Heba🇵🇸 (#GenocideinGaza) (@GazaPalestine11) May 18, 2021

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

Fact check

BOOM reverse searched the image on Google and found this photo on Wikimedia Commons. The original image does not show the tower lit in Palestinian colours.

According the to the metadata of the photo, it was clicked on September 3, 2008 and uploaded to the website on February 3, 2010.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the doctored image (L) and the original image (R).





We found no media reports on the tower being used to show solidarity with Palestine.