Meeting new people through Tinder is exciting but it could also be scary if you later realise that their Tinder profile was misleading. To make the platform 'more secure' Tinder announced on April 26 that it is strengthening its 'photo verification' process by asking members to take a selfie video. Another layer to the process, Tinder said that a selfie video is a better way for users to prove who they are.

In case, one comes across a 'potential interest' who isn't photo verified on Tinder, they can also ask them to get verified before taking the conversation ahead. Prompting users to photo verify themselves, Tinder wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "real recognizes real 🫡 that's why our Photo Verified members can now ask their matches to get verified before chatting, so you can focus your energy on verified cuties only 💅(sic)"

What is the new 'photo verified' process?

Until now, members were required to rake still photos while holding a series of static poses. These photos were then compared against others on the member’s profile. Now, to get blue checkmarks members will have to complete a series of video prompts. According to Tinder, while no photo verification process is perfect, this helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real.













To verify a profile, members need to open the app and tap on the profile icon. Next, tap the gray checkmark next to the member name and select "Continue" once the "Get Verified" text is visible. Then, grant access to the camera to record a video selfie.







After recording the video, tap on 'Submit' and within a few minutes members would find out if your photo verification request is approved or not. For verification, Tinder will compare the selfie video to members' profile photos through a combination of "trusty humans and facial recognition technology" to compare the facial geometry in the selfies submitted by users and in their profile pics.

'Control Your Online Dating Journey'

Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder said, “Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25-year-old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10% higher chance to match.”

Currently, more than half of all members on Tinder are 18-25 years old and early 40% of all members have received their photo verified blue checkmark. According to the app's data, more men have been likely to complete photo verification through the introduction of video selfies.

Within the message settings, photo-verified members will also be able to opt for "photo verified chat” to only receive messages from other photo-verified members. Additionally, they can also ask their match to verify their photos before a message is sent. Tinder Gold members will further be able to filter their “Likes” for photo verified members only.

When will the new feature rollout?

Video selfie in photo verification is completely free and now available globally. However, the ability to select "photo verified members” only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months.

Tinder will ask all members to update to the latest version of photo verification in the coming months and re-verify themselves. "Whether they’re returning to Tinder after a break from dating, or if they just don’t upload new photos often, there are several reasons why someone’s verified photo might not be current," Tinder added.