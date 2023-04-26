The European Union has reportedly announced that it will bring 19 tech platforms under stricter online content rules of the Digital Services Act (DSA). These platforms, with over 45 million users, include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok,Google Maps, Google Shopping, etc. The companies have been asked to tackle disinformation and ensure user safety, Reuters reported.

"We consider these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systematically relevant and have special responsibilities to make the internet safer ," Thiery Breton, EU's internal markets commissioner, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Breton also said a 'stress test' will be held for Twitter and Tiktok. "At the invitation of Elon Musk, my team and I will carry out a stress test live at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco," he was quoted as saying.

Here is all you need to know about the DSA and the srteess test:

What is DSA?

According to the EU website, digital services include "a large category of online services, from simple websites to internet infrastructure services and online platforms". The DSA rules usually concern online platforms and intermediaries such as social networks, online marketplaces, online travel, etc.

Applying the DSA rules to the 19 companies would mean that they would need to adopt a code of conduct and carry out risk management among other things. The deadline for this is August, 2023, Reuters reported.

"Now that Facebook has been designated as a very large online platform, Meta needs to carefully investigate the system and fix it where needed ASAP," Breton said.

The DSA rules apply across the EU countries with the aim to create safe digital space where fundamental rights of users are protected.

"The European Union has adopted a modern legal framework that ensures the safety of users online, established governance with the protection of fundamental rights at its forefront and maintains fair and open online platform environment," the website says.

Why the stress test?

Of the 19 tech platforms, the question of stress test was mentioned only for Twitter and Tiktok. While the EU said it had been invited to the Twitter headquarters to do the live stress test, it said that they were also "committed to a stress test with TikTok which has expressed also interest."

The question of Twitter's stress test had first emerged in December 2022 when EU warned Twitter boss Elon Musk to "tighten up the practises" or face a ban. It was then reported that a stress test was being scheduled for 2023 to see if there has been a breach of EU rules on user safety and disinformation.



Breton had then said that Twitter will need to implement "transparent user policies" to implement content moderation and protect freedom of speech.

In a report published in November 2022, EU data showed that Twitter took longer to review hateful content in 2022 as compared to the previous year. Other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube also showed a dip in taking action against hateful content.



