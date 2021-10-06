Qatar Has Put India On 'Exceptional Red' List. How To Travel There?

Earlier this week, Qatar announced an update in its 'travel and return policy'. In addition to its green and red lists, starting October 6 , Qatar has included India in its newly formed list of 'Exceptional Red Countries' based on international and local health indicators, and the epidemiology of Covid-19.

While vaccinated Indians can travel to Qatar, this puts them under an additional set of regulations, both pre-departure and post-arrival.

This means there's a mandatory two-day quarantine to be followed by all visiting Indians, despite the full vaccination status. Other countries on Qatar's 'Exceptional Red Countries' list are Pakistan, Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, Kenya, Bangladesh, Sudan and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Where Can Indians Travel To In Europe?

Who can travel?

Here are a few things to know if you want to travel to Qatar:

Citizens and residents of Qatar are allowed to travel; with or without vaccination-- but there are quarantine rules.

Vaccinated Indians who have received both doses of Covishield are allowed to travel to Qatar. Sputnik V, now being administered in India, is also recognized.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), however, does not list Covaxin under recognized vaccines. Unvaccinated travellers (only residents who have received none or a single dose of the vaccine) and arrive in Qatar will be subject to a 7-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated tourists are not allowed to travel to Qatar.

WATCH: Quarantine Requirement For Vaccinated Indians In UK Political, Say Experts

Can children travel to Qatar?

Unvaccinated children (11 years and below) are allowed to travel to Qatar. Vaccinated children above 12, and unvaccinated travellers of age 11 and below, will be subject to two days of hotel quarantine, accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

Vaccinated adults will also have to undergo a mandatory two-day quarantine.

Also Read: These Countries are Allowing Covaxin-Jabbed Indian Travellers

Since Qatar is not allowing unvaccinated travellers and India has not begun its vaccination program for children, those of 12 years and above, will not be able to travel to Qatar.



What do you need to travel?

- Travellers need to undergo an RT-PCR test before departure and produce a negative report within 72 hours of arrival in Qatar.

- You should carry your original vaccination certificate in English.

- Travellers need to pre-register on the Ehteraz website and upload their details and documents on it, at least three days before departure. Registration is optional for citizens and residents but recommended. It is mandatory for non-residents.

- Travellers need to download and activate the Ehteraz app using a local or international SIM card before arrival.

- Indian travellers (and all others on the red and exceptional red list) need to fill out an undertaking and acknowledgment form, before arrival.

- You need to undergo a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival in the country in your quarantine hotel.

- Those vaccinated outside Qatar under one of the approved vaccines also need to undergo a Serology Antibody Test.

- If undergoing home quarantine, then you need to keep in mind the MOPH's guidelines. If found unsuitable, travellers will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.

- The MOPH website recommends booking a hotel quarantine package from Discover Qatar.





For more travel updates and guidelines, check here.