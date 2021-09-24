These Countries are Allowing Covaxin-Jabbed Indian Travellers

After over a year-and-a-half of pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on international travel, countries are slowly easing the curbs. Vaccinated people are being allowed to travel for non-essential travel too with some basic requirements, like a vaccination certificate.

However, there is a catch for vaccinated Indians. You are good to go if you have received Covishield jab. But if you are inoculated with Covaxin, you may have to stay in quarantine on arrival or produce a negative RT-PCR report.

Also Read: UK's Covid-19 Travel Rules: What It Means If You Are Flying From India

Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland are some of the countries that are yet to give nod to Covaxin. But you can still have your international travel on cards. Some countries have recognised Covaxin.

Here is the list of countries Covaxin-jabbed people can visit:



Greece

Indians vaccinated with either vaccine, Covaxin or Covishiedl, can visit Greece. They need to produce a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old. However, they all visitors will be tested on arrival in Greece.

Iran

Covaxin or Covishield, Indians vaccinated either of the two can visit Iran. They will need to produce a vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR test of less than 96 hours. The individuals may have to undergo a 14-day-long quarantine if they are not carrying the test report.

Sri Lanka

The island nation recognises Covaxin in addition to Covishield. A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours needs to be produced on arrival. However, travellers will still be tested at the airport and stay in quarantine till the report comes. Unvaccinated travellers will be kept under quarantine for 14 days before they are allowed to go around.

Nepal

Even though Nepal recognises Covaxin, all vaccinated travellers will still have to undergo a quarantine period of 7 days. Unvaccinated people will be kept under quarantine for 10 days and will be tested on day seven and day 11. A negative RT-PCR on arrival is also a must.

Estonia



Vaccinated Indians with Schengen visa are free to visit Estonia. Indians vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin can visit Estonia without any testing or quarantine mandate.

Mauritius



From October 1, Indian passengers travelling to Mauritius will be required to show a negative PCR test report not older than a week. On arrival, the passengers will go through an antigen test and will be placed in isolation for seven days.

Guyana



Guyana is open for Indians who are vaccinated with even one dose of either vaccines. However, a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival is a must.