Indians Can Travel to These EU Countries, But Read The Rules

With number of daily Covid-19 cases falling considerably, many countries have removed travel advisory on India. Now, as many as 16 EU countries are open to Indian travellers. However, while some countries allow tourists and an exempt vaccinated travellers from quarantine, others allow only essential travel.

Here's a list of European Union countries, and their updated travel guidelines, that have opened up to vaccinated Indians.



Switzerland

Who Can Travel?

Switzerland was among the first few countries to open up to Indian travellers. While Switzerland is allowing 'all vaccinated travellers'. However, only Covishield-vaccinated Indians can go to Switzerland. Covaxin is yet not received the approvals.

Documents Required

- No quarantine or testing is required for vaccinated passengers once they arrive.

- Valid proof of vaccination at least 14 days old or a Covid-recovery certificate at least 11 days old.



- Travellers also need to download Swiss Passenger Locator app on their phones.

- An extended travel insurance that covers the pandemic situation is recommended.

Germany

Who Can Travel?

Since September 19, Indians are no longer on Germany's high-risk list and is open to vaccinated Indian travellers, both residents and tourists. While those who have received Covishield need not carry a negative RT-PCR report, those who have been vaccinated with Covaxin need to show the negative test report.

Documents Required

- Proof of vaccination that contains passport number or date of birth. Aadhar number is not sufficient.

- An RT-PCR negative test for those who are unvaccinated or vaccinated with Covaxin, carried out 72 hours prior to arrival.

- Alternatively, those who have recovered from Covid-19 can carry a recovery certificate issued at least 28 days after and within six months of testing negative.

- Travellers aged 12 and above will need to carry an RT-PCR report.

Spain

Who Can Travel?

Only those who possess long-stay visas, students, and those travelling for essential purposes are allowed. Travellers should have received both doses of vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival. Only AstraZeneca's Covishield is accepted, Covaxin is not.

Documents Required

- Your vaccination certificate.

- Children between the age of 12 and 18 also need to be vaccinated.

France

Who Can Travel?

Vaccinated travellers from all three lists; red, green and orange, are allowed entry into France without quarantine. They are also exempted from a Covid test on arrival. Indians vaccinated with Covishield can travel to France. Covaxin is not approved.

Non-vaccinated travellers can only enter the country for essential reasons.

Documents Required

- Proof of vaccination issued at least 7 days prior to departure.

- A negative RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours before entry into France.

- Alternatively, an antigen test conducted 48 hours in advance is valid.

- All travellers above the age of 12 need to carry the Covid test report.

Turkey

Who Can Travel?

Those who have received two doses of any WHO-approved vaccine at least 14 days before departure can travel to Turkey. This includes Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield. Once approved by the WHO, those who have been administered Covaxin will also be allowed to travel to Turkey.

Documents Required

- Proof of vaccination issued at least 14 days prior to arrival.

- All passengers above the age of 12 need to carry a negative RT-PCR report issued a maximum of 72 hours before travel.

Ireland

Who Can Travel?

Among the most recent countries to be added to the list of open destinations for Indian travellers is Ireland. Vaccinated Indian tourists, who have received both doses of Covishield at least 15 days prior to travel are allowed. There is no mandatory quarantine. Those vaccinated with Covaxin are not allowed entry yet.

Documents Required

- A vaccination certificate issued at least 15 days prior to travel.

- An RT-PCR negative report issued 72-hours in advance at most.

- Children between the age of 12 and 18 will be required to carry a negative RT- PCR report.

- Those who have recovered from Covid-19 need to carry proof of recovery and are exempted from RT-PCR test.

- Completion of a Passenger Locator Form.

- Health screening on arrival in Ireland.

Italy

Who Can Travel?

Only students, those with residence permits and those with a spouse or minor children residing in Italy are allowed to travel.

Documents Required

- Complete a Passenger Locator Form.

- A negative Covid-19 test report issued 72 hours before arrival.

- Does not apply to passengers below the age of six.

- A test on arrival at the airport.



- A ten-day quarantine period and test on the 10th day for release.

Belgium

Starting this month, Belgium is allowing tourists vaccinated under their list of approved vaccines from around the world.

Who Can Travel?

-Both essential and non-essential travel is now open to vaccinated Indians in Belgium.

-However, people vaccinated with Covishield at least 14 days before the arrival are allowed. Covaxin has not been approved so far.

Documents Required

- A vaccination certificate that specifies dates for both doses of the vaccine.