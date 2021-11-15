India Updates Rules For International Travellers. Here's What Is New

On November 10, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued revised guidelines for international travellers who are set to arrive in India. This is an update to the travel policy announced on October 20. The earlier guidelines categorised the countries into two groups, A and B, based on reciprocity. The categorisation of the countries continues in the updated guidelines as well, with 99 more countries being added to the reciprocity list. The new rules also provide some relaxation to children aged 5 and below.

Who can travel to India?



All asymptomatic travellers are allowed in India, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. However, the regulations differ for them.

What is considered fully vaccinated?

Individuals who have received two doses of a WHO-approved vaccine and completed 15 days thereafter are considered fully vaccinated.

Do you still need to test?

Yes, all international travellers arriving in India need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report issued at most 72 hours before departure.

Who needs to undergo quarantine?

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists from Category B (those who do not have a reciprocity arrangement with India) will need to undergo quarantine and/or self-monitoring on arrival. As such, they will need to submit a pre-departure undertaking to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, through the airline, declaring that they will abide by the quarantine/self-monitoring rules by the appropriate government authority.

Only unvaccinated tourists from Category A (those with a reciprocity arrangement) will need to undergo quarantine.



What are the countries in Category B?

The list of countries in Category B, that will be subjected to additional protocol, includes countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh,

Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

What are the countries in Category A?

The updated list (as of November 13) includes 99 countries under Category A.

You can access the full list here.

What modes of travel do the guidelines apply to?

The new guidelines apply to travel by air, sea and land. Only the facility for online registration is not available for those arriving by land and sea.

What do you need before travel?

Travellers from countries included in both categories need to follow the protocol below. Those in Category B may be subject to additional regulations

including quarantine and/or home self-monitoring.

- Submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal.

- Upload a negative RT-PCR test report, issued no more than 72 hours

before departure, on the portal.

- Submit a declaration about the authenticity of the report. They will be

liable to criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

- Undergo thermal screening at the airport.

- Self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days.

What about children?

Children below the age of five need not undergo testing pre-departure or post-arrival. If they are found symptomatic on arrival or during home quarantine,

they will be tested and treated.