Testing, Self-Monitoring: India's New Rules for International Travellers

From October 25, foreign travellers to India will be subject to the new travel policy. This was issued on October 20, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Countries have been divided into two groups--Category A and Category B-- based on risk and reciprocity. These guidelines, the circular states, will remain valid till further orders.



Who Can Travel To India?

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are allowed to enter India. They, however, will be subject to different regulations based on their vaccination status and the country they come from.

Symptomatic patients are not allowed to travel.

Do You Need To Take A Test Before Boarding A Flight?

Yes. All international passengers travelling to India must produce a negative RT-PCR report issued not more than 72 hours before the departure.

Which Are the Countries in Category A? What Does That Mean?

UK, France, Germany, Belarus, Nepal, Belgium, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Hungary, and Serbia are in group A. These are low-risk nations, ones that India has a travel pact with, or those that are allowing vaccinated Indian travellers.

Vaccinated travellers from these countries do not need to follow other regulations. They will need to self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days after arrival.

Which Countries Are in Category B? What Does That Mean?

Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, among others fall in this category. These are high-risk countries from where travellers will have to undergo additional measures like post-arrival testing.

What Do Travellers from Category B Need to Travel to India?

Vaccinated as well as the unvaccinated travellers from 'Group B' countries need to adhere to following rules:

- Submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal.

- A negative RT-PCR report issued not more than 72 hours before departure. The report needs to be uploaded on the portal.

- Undergo thermal screening before boarding.

- Submit a self-declaration to attest authenticity of the report.

- Submit a sample for post-arrival testing.

- Home quarantine for a period of seven days.

- Undergo a Covid test on the eighth day and if negative, continue monitoring their health for a period of 7 days.

- Passengers will be advised to download the Arogya Setu app.

What do vaccinated travellers from Category-A need to travel to India?

- Submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal.

- A negative RT-PCR report issued no more than 72 hours before departure. The report needs to be uploaded to the portal.

- Undergo thermal screening before boarding.

- Submit a self-declaration to attest authenticity of the report.

- Self-health monitoring for a period of 14 days post arrival.

- Passengers will be advised to download the Arogya Setu app.

What about unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers?

They will follow the same regulations applicable to passengers from 'at risk' countries.

Who does India consider fully vaccinated?

Travellers who have received two doses of a WHO-approved vaccine and completed 14 days thereafter.

However, vaccinated travellers from 'at risk' countries who do not fall under Category A (reciprocity) will have to follow the same guidelines as unvaccinated travellers.

Are the listed countries in Category A and B subject to change?

Yes. As per the circular, this is a dynamic list and will continue to be updated here.