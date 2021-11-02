Vaccinated? You Need RT-PCR Test For Travel To These Places In India

Schools are opening, office-goers have started commuting while India has administered the first dose of the vaccination to 78 per cent of India's eligible population; 38% of the eligible population have received the second vaccination. Ahead of Diwali and the festive season, markets across the country are crowded with shoppers who aren't really following Covid-19 social-distancing rules. However, if you are planning a vacation, even within the country, there are still some Covid-19 guidelines to be followed.

While most states and cities are allowing travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine, there are some exceptions. Some Indian cities still insist of a negative Covid-19 test report even if you have been fully vaccinated.

So, which cities/ states insist on a Covid negative test for fully vaccinated travellers?

The city of Surat in Gujarat has made it mandatory for people to carry RT-PCR test reports while returning to the city after Diwali holidays. If you are travelling Karnataka from Kerala or Maharashtra, you will need an RT-PCR negative report.

Who needs a Covid test to visit Surat?



Last week, Surat Municipal Corporation, in a bid to thwart the spike in post-Diwali cases, announced that everyone returning to the state after Diwali will need to carry a Covid negative test report. This applies to fully vaccinated travellers, too. Travellers arriving by air, road, and train will be required to produce the test report.

What type of test do you need?

You need an RT-PCR negative report issued at most 72 hours before arrival in Surat.

Who is exempted?

Travellers who are arriving in Surat from within Gujarat are exempted from producing a Covid test report.

What if you arrive without the test report?

As per a statement by Surat's municipal commissioner, the passenger's details will be collected, and a test will be conducted on arrival.

Who needs a Covid test to visit Karnataka?



Travellers from the states of Kerala and Maharashtra require a Covid test to enter Karnataka. The rule applies to fully vaccinated travellers arriving by air, road and train.

What type of test do you need?

You need an RT-PCR negative test report issued no more than 72 hours before arrival in Karnataka. Passengers are also advised to self-monitor their health at home for a period of 14 days.

Who is exempted?

Vaccinated travellers from all other states are exempted from the Covid test. Healthcare workers and children below the age of two, from Maharashtra and Kerala, are exempted from the Covid test.

What about border districts?

The border district of Belagavi had filed a petition to urge the Karnataka government to drop these curbs for border states, especially for everyday commuters and students from Maharashtra.

AKM Ashraf, a Kerala Legislative Assemble member from Kasargod (another border district), challenged the rule in the Supreme Court of India, citing larger public interest. The plea was dismissed. Travellers from border districts still need to produce RT PCR negative reports.

Which other places demand an RT-PCR test?



Beside the above two destinations, the pilgrimage centre of Vaishno Devi, located in Jammu & Kashmir has also made a Covid negative test mandatory for visitors to the shrine. You can, however, carry a verifiable RT-PCR of Rapid Antigen Test results to visit the Vaishno Devi.