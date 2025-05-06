The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday instructed multiple states to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7 to strengthen civil defence preparedness. The drills will be held across designated civil defence districts, focusing on enhancing emergency response capabilities. The official list of the districts has been sent to respective state departments.

As per the official circular, states have been asked to revise and rehearse evacuation protocols, execute crash blackout procedures, and implement rapid camouflaging of critical infrastructure and vital installations.

These developments follow escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent, April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead, including a foreign tourist and a local resident. In response, India rolled out several punitive actions against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land border crossing, and downgradi diplomatic relations.

What is a civil defence mock drill?



A civil defence mock drill is a simulation exercise designed to assess response preparedness to emergencies such as war, missile strikes, or aerial attacks. It helps reveal strengths, spot weaknesses, and highlight gaps in preparedness at both state and local levels.

The upcoming exercise is being conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the MHA on May 2.

The Civil Defence Rules, 1968, framed under Section 9 of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, provide the legal framework for India’s civil protection efforts during wartime emergencies such as air raids, missile attacks, or invasions. Unlike regular disaster drills that focus on natural calamities like floods or earthquakes, these rules prepare civilians and infrastructure for conflict-related threats.

They allow authorities to enforce blackouts, control lights and sounds, order camouflage of buildings, construct shelters, and evacuate high-risk areas. They also regulate fire safety, safeguard essential services like power and transport, and enable mass drills to test readiness.

What will happen on May 7?



According to the official plan, the following activities will be carried out during the May 7 mock drills:

- Air Raid Sirens To Be Tested

Sirens will be sounded across cities to simulate an incoming aerial attack. This will help prepare people to recognise such warnings and respond calmly during real emergencies.

- Communication With the Air Force Will Be Checked



Special radio or hotline links between local authorities and the Indian Air Force will be activated. This is to ensure quick coordination if a real air attack or missile strike ever occurs.

- Control Rooms Will Be Assessed



Main and backup (shadow) control rooms will be tested to see if they can function properly during a crisis—especially in terms of managing information and issuing instructions quickly.

- Civilians Will Receive Basic Training



The participants will be trained in civil defence techniques. They will learn how to seek shelter quickly, what to do when sirens go off and how to follow evacuation procedures

- Blackout Simulation



Lights will be switched off in certain areas to practice what happens during a blackout. The goal is to reduce visibility to enemy aircraft or drones, which often rely on lights to target cities.

- Critical Infrastructure Will Be Camouflaged



Important facilities like power stations, telecom towers, and fuel depots will rehearse quick camouflage techniques. This is meant to protect them from being spotted or targeted during an airstrike.

- Evacuation Plans Will Be Rehearsed



Authorities will go over and rehearse how to safely move people out of high-risk areas. Bunkers, trenches, and other public shelters will be cleaned and readied for use.

Who will take part in the drill?



Participants in the mock drill will include District Controllers, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various district authorities, civil defence wardens, home guards, cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC),volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, and school and college students. These groups have been mobilised to assist with training, awareness, and basic emergency response during the exercise.

What we know so far?

Across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have been carrying out emergency preparedness drills involving the SDRF, NDRF and J&K Police rescue units. One such exercise on the Jhelum River tested how quickly teams could respond to a drowning scenario.

School students in the region were also briefed in advance of the drills. They were reportedly trained to respond to aerial bombing situations and taught how to interpret and act upon siren warnings.



In Lucknow, an air raid siren was tested at the Police Lines as part of ongoing rehearsals. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Lieutenant-Governor is scheduled to chair a key meeting on Tuesday to review the Capital’s readiness and finalise drill-related preparations.







