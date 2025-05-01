How The Blinkit Protest In Varanasi Exposes Cracks In India’s Gig Economy

Blinkit has blocked the accounts of around 150 delivery workers in Varanasi after they went on strike demanding fair wages, better working conditions, and cotton uniforms suitable for the summer heat.

The protest is being coordinated by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), which later confirmed that approximately 120 of the blocked accounts were restored—but only after the workers signed a written undertaking promising not to engage in any “inappropriate work”.

Videos shared by the union on X show delivery workers in yellow uniforms holding placards and accusing the company of harassing riders.

What Are the Blinkit Riders Demanding?



Blinkit delivery partners in Varanasi, who recently went on strike, said that they are fighting for fair pay, basic working conditions, and dignity on the job. Many of them had switched to full-time delivery work after initially joining as part-timers.

One rider, Sunil (name changed), told BOOM that he left his fast food business to work with Blinkit full-time when earnings were higher. “I support a family of seven. Initially, I made decent money—about Rs 1,000 a day. Now, even after working 14–15 hours, I barely take home Rs 500–600 once I deduct fuel and data costs.”

According to Sunil, delivery rates have dropped significantly—from Rs 14 per km to Rs 9—and incentives have been slashed. “Earlier, delivering 20 orders fetched us Rs 220. Now it’s Rs 64 for 25,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the strict monitoring riders face. “We have to upload selfies after each delivery. If we’re not in uniform—even if it’s dirty or wet—our IDs are blocked for hours,” he said, adding that workers have been demanding breathable cotton uniforms for the summer.





Image courtesy: Gig and Platform Services Workers Union

Riders also alleged that Blinkit offers arbitrary incentives. While the company claims they are based on tenure, workers said they vary randomly.

Raj (name changed), another rider who used to work in a saree shop, said the pay structure changes frequently and without warning. “We can’t even budget for petrol. They also cut a tax of Rs 60 from our pay if we earn over Rs 6,000 a week,” he said.



Talking about the personal toll of the situation, Raj added, “Our families are stressed because we’re suddenly left without work.”

Protesters have demanded an end to compulsory work during the peak afternoon heat (12 PM to 4 PM), shaded waiting zones with fans and drinking water, and a halt to ID blockages without proper explanation or discussion.

Riders Pressured to Comply



The situation escalated when Blinkit deactivated the accounts of around 150 workers after the strike. According to Raj, riders had earlier raised their concerns with store managers but were told that decisions lay with higher management.

“Our IDs were blocked on Saturday evening. We had no choice but to approach them because we needed the work,” he said.

In response, Blinkit allegedly asked workers to record a video statement pledging not to participate in future protests. “The statement reads that we will be held responsible for any action taken. But we are not criminals. We’re just asking for basic rights,” Raj said.

The union coordinating the protest, GIPSWU, confirmed that around 120 of the blocked accounts have been reinstated—but only after workers agreed to the conditions.

While some riders agreed to Blinkit's condition in the hope of resuming work, not all saw their accounts reactivated.

Santosh (name changed) was among those who complied, submitting the video statement as asked. Despite this, his ID remains blocked. “The store manager kept saying that all decisions rest with the main management,” he told BOOM.

He explained that they were told their accounts would be restored upon sending the video. “I did it even though I knew it wasn’t right. But I had no choice, I had to feed my family,” he said.

Before joining Blinkit, Santosh worked in accounting. When that job ended unexpectedly, he turned to gig work to make ends meet. Now, with his sole source of income disrupted, the uncertainty is taking a toll. “We’re all extremely stressed,” he said. “There’s no security for gig workers.”

Legal Grey Zone for Gig Workers



The ongoing protest by Blinkit delivery workers in Varanasi has brought renewed attention to the legal limbo in which India’s gig workers operate. Despite demands for better pay, safer working conditions, and fairer treatment, the riders find themselves without the protections typically guaranteed to formal employees under Indian labour laws.

Nivedita Udupa, principal associate at Samvad Partners, told BOOM that this legal gap is rooted in the very nature of gig work. “Gig workers don’t have legal protection as employees because they’re not part of a traditional employer-employee relationship,” she said.

In the absence of such protections, everything rests on individual contracts, she noted. “These contracts often define performance metrics like minimum hours or order counts for incentives. This flexibility, while often sold as autonomy, leaves workers exposed when disputes arise,” Udupa said.

Udupa explained that even clauses around conduct can work against gig workers. “Employment contracts—whether in gig work or traditional roles—often allow companies to discipline workers for disrupting business.” While contracts may not explicitly ban protests or unionising, they often include vague restrictions that serve to discourage collective action, she added.

Still, Udupa noted, these terms can be challenged. Workers could argue that such clauses reflect an unfair bargaining dynamic and violate fundamental rights. “It’s how these clauses are framed—they appear reasonable on paper, but the impact on workers tells a different story.”

However, India is slowly attempting to address this legal vacuum. The principal associate pointed towards the new labour codes—particularly the Social Security Code—which include provisions for gig and platform workers, placing the onus on companies to contribute to a welfare fund.

“Some states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana, have taken the lead in drafting platform-specific regulations to secure basic rights and benefits,” she said.

In a similar vein, the 2025 Union Budget unveiled key initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of gig workers in India.

Among the proposed measures is the issuance of identity cards and mandatory registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal, a move designed to streamline their access to social security schemes.

The government also announced that gig workers would be included under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, enabling them to receive healthcare coverage with free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. These steps, according to official estimates, are set to benefit around one crore gig workers nationwide.

BOOM reached out to Blinkit for a response. The story will be updated if and when they respond.



