Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Vs Tejashwi Yadav

Live UpdatesBihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Vs Tejashwi Yadav
Can Tejashwi Yadav take the reins from Nitish Kumar? Find the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Elections on our live blog.
Votes count will begin shortly for the 243 Bihar assembly seats, with the incumbent National Democratic Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar facing off against the grand alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left led by Tejashwi Yadav. For the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, check out our live blog.
Updated On: 2020-11-10T09:30:04+05:30
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2020 4:00 AM GMT
Tejashwi Yadav Leads In Raghopur
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is currently leading in Raghopur constituency with 700 votes ahead of BJP's Satish Kumar.
- 10 Nov 2020 3:38 AM GMT
Tejashwi-led MGB Takes Lead In 98 Seats
The grand alliance is currently leading in the polls in 98 seats, with the NDA leading in 81 seats. While the BJP seems to have gained a few seats, early trends project massive loss for JDU.
- 10 Nov 2020 3:01 AM GMT
NDA Leads In 18 Seats, RJD Ahead in 35 Seats: Early Trends
With the postal ballots being counted first, the NDA leads in 18 seats, while the RJD is ahead in 35 seats. The LJP is yet to be projected as leading in a constituency.
- 10 Nov 2020 2:39 AM GMT
Exit Polls Predict Close Win By Grand Alliance
The exit polls have indicated a razor thin victory for the grand alliance in Bihar, or a possible hung assembly, with the Lok Janashakti Party splitting from the NDA.
Post-poll alliances may be required to get a majority in the assembly.
