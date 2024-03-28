Delhi – Thirty-two-year-old Salman Ali, a photojournalist with Hindustan Media, is grappling with the challenge of managing his tasks with just one arm. His other arm sustained a fracture when he was pushed down by the Delhi Police while covering the protest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders amid the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

Ali, who has been in the profession for over a decade, told BOOM the events that unfolded while covering the protest of AAP workers and leaders at Delhi’s Patel Chowk metro station. He recalled how, amid the chaos of the Delhi Police attempting to detain AAP party members, some photojournalists, including himself, were pushed aside while doing his job.

“There were pushbacks happening as we were attempting to take photos. During this chaos, Arun Kumar of India Today was pushed by the police, and when he resisted their attempts to hinder his work, some cops started misbehaving with him. In the heated debate, they grabbed his throat, which was completely unacceptable,” Ali recounted.

Observing the tense confrontation between the police and the journalist, many others present at the scene intervened and sought to shield Kumar from the officers. “They pushed us backward, and due to the crowd becoming tighter, I fell to the ground, resulting in a fracture to my elbow,” Ali said with disappointment.

On Tuesday, AAP leaders and workers were detained by the Delhi Police when they were en route to the Prime Minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg to protest against the arrest of party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

The Delhi Police invoked Section 144 as the protests were conducted without permission.

Right after the news of assault on both the journalists went viral on social media platforms, scores of journalists condemned the action of Delhi police and highlighted the physical attacks and other harassments media persons face everyday while performing their duties.

Working News Cameramen's Association (WNCA) tweeted “Delhi police personnel heckled Photojournalists during the AAP protest at Patel chowk. Very shameful. We need strict action on this.”

The Press Club of India has also condemned the incident, asserting that the “role of reporters and photojournalists is to cover political protests.” In a statement issued by the press body, they called for a high-level inquiry into the matter by a retired judge and urged for the suspension of police officials identifiable in the images. The press club emphasised that any form of assault on journalists and photojournalists is “totally unacceptable.”

Speaking to BOOM, Gautam Lahiri, President of the Press Club of India, expressed concern over the deteriorating state of media freedom in India, which currently ranks 161 out of 180 countries. He explained that the recent incidents of media attacks are tarnishing India’s image internationally. The president urged the government to address these issues, highlighting that media freedom is protected by the Indian Constitution as a fundamental right.

“Even major media houses, usually aligned with the government, are protesting against recent incidents. Now is the time for all media organisations to unite and protect their rights,” said Lahiri.

Meanwhile, one of the police officers who was pictured in a photograph attacking a photojournalist told Times Of India, “I was trying to protect one of our personnel. I don’t know from which angle the photograph was taken, but it made it appear that I was choking a photojournalist. I only tried to push him.”

Press Freedom under threat

For the last few years, many prominent journalists who have been vocal critics of government policies have been targeted, with cases filed against them ranging from money laundering accusations to charges of being anti-national or posing a threat to national security. Some have been summoned for their work, while others have been imprisoned.



Recently, Fahad Shah, a journalist and editor of the Independent news portal The Kashmir Walla, which was banned by the government last year for undisclosed reasons, endured imprisonment for 600 days due to multiple cases related to his journalistic work. One such case involved the publication of an opinion piece on his news portal a decade ago. Law enforcement agencies cited the story as inciting public outrage and causing a disturbance to law and order in the conflict-ridden region of Kashmir.

India's position on the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined under the BJP government. According to the 2023 report by Reporters Without Borders, an organization based in Paris, India dropped to 161 out of 180 countries, slipping from 150 in 2022.

In 2022, a disturbing total of 194 journalists, including seven women journalists, were targeted throughout India, as reported by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG). These journalists faced harassment and threats from various entities, including state agencies, non-state political actors, criminals, and armed opposition groups.



The country has also recorded a rise in the number of sedition cases filed has increased by almost 30%. The ruling party has also used the highly invasive Pegasus spyware to target high-profile journalists in India, according to Amnesty International and The Washington Post investigation.

More recently, the ruling government has proposed a fact-checking unit to monitor social media under the guise of combating fake news. However, many journalists and critics fear that this move will only expand the scope of censorship.

Lahiri explained that the media’s role is to hold the government accountable, without taking sides. However, many journalists have been forced to resign or align with the government, leading to a climate of fear. “Overall, the media is under threat and not allowed to function independently. There is a fear among journalists, but independent voices must continue to address issues,” he said.



Political critics and media watchdog bodies have been repeatedly raising concerns of the reports of incidents about journalists across India facing physical violence and intimidation from law enforcement agencies and state police.



Samar Halarnkar, editor of Article14 and member of DIGIPUB, an organisation dedicated to fostering a robust news ecosystem for the digital age, told BOOM that these actions exemplify the growing audacity of the police in disregarding the constitutional provisions safeguarding free speech and undermining the vital role of journalists and journalism in what is supposed to be a democratic nation.

“It has become increasingly apparent that the government and the ruling party are employing strategies to co-opt, threaten, or intimidate the press,” Halarnkar explained. “These tactics, honed in Kashmir, are gradually being extended to other regions.”

Halarnkar expressed his view that press freedom in India has deteriorated to a point where journalists feel compelled to align themselves with one side or the other. “You’re either seen as supportive of the government or opposed to it,” he stated. “If you refrain from reporting on or critically analysing government actions and shortcomings, you’re perceived as siding with the government. Conversely, if you do, you’re perilously close to being labeled an enemy of the state.”

Normalised unprofessionalism

Ali highlighted the absence of clear guidelines regarding journalists' rights to cover protests. “Pushbacks, hustle, and camera blockages are a normal part of our job. We’re accustomed to these situations while reporting,” Ali said.



He expressed disappointment at the lack of sensitivity towards the press in the country, noting that such unprofessionalism is widely accepted by photojournalists working in similar situations. “Unfortunately, you cannot change it,” he added.

Anant Nath, editor of the Caravan and president of the Editors Guild India, told BOOM the critical importance of protecting journalists’ rights, particularly in conflict or sensitive situations involving law enforcement agencies.

“In any conflict situation or sensitive scenario where law enforcement agencies are involved, journalists' right to report must be safeguarded,” Nath asserted. “There should be ample opportunity and freedom for journalists to report, even if it may not cast the current establishment in a favorable light.”

Nath condemned the heavy-handed approach of the state in dealing with journalists, stressing that such actions must be unequivocally condemned. He emphasised that law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to respect journalists' rights, especially in conflict situations, including political reporting and instances of ethnic violence.

“Journalists reporting on ethnic violence often become targets as governments seek to suppress the true picture of such conflicts,” Nath continued. “In some cases, journalists are not allowed to report, and complaints may be filed against them for providing an accurate portrayal of events.”

He underscored the duty of both news media and law enforcement agencies to ensure that journalists can report facts responsibly, even if they are unpleasant. “Journalists are on the ground, serving as the eyes and ears of the public. It is imperative for law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of a democratic society, where press freedom is sacrosanct,” said Nath.

Limiting access

Sondip Shankar, a prominent journalist, shed light on the challenges faced by photojournalists in India, drawing from his extensive experience in the field spanning nearly five decades. “Throughout my career, incidents like these have been a recurring occurrence,” Shankar noted. “While our associations have consistently protested to the police, actions taken against the officers involved have been minimal.”

He recounted recent accounts from photographers regarding various forms of attacks they have endured, citing an incident where a police officer demanded access to a photographer’s images, specifically targeting certain types of photos and pressuring them to delete them.



“These challenges are becoming increasingly prevalent with the advent of digital photography,” Shankar observed. “The accessibility of images online has made the situation more perilous for photographers, who previously were not subjected to demands to delete film.”

Shankar also highlighted restrictions on journalists' access to cover significant events, such as visits by foreign dignitaries. “Access to places like Raj Bhavan or the Prime Minister’s residence has been severely restricted, despite being publicly funded locations that were previously open for news coverage,” he lamented.

He pointed out the disparity in access between official media outlets and independent journalists, noting the exclusion of the latter from crucial news events.

“The present state of the press in India is disheartening,” Shankar told BOOM. “With journalists losing their jobs and the uncertain employment landscape, there’s a pervasive sense of insecurity among professionals in the field.”

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook and morale among journalists, which he believes is crucial for delivering accurate and unbiased reporting. However, he acknowledged the prevailing atmosphere of apprehension among journalists, who are constantly plagued by the fear of job insecurity.



“In an environment where photographers are already a minority within news organizations, the dwindling opportunities exacerbate the challenges they face,” Shankar expressed, underscoring the precarious situation confronting photojournalists in India.





