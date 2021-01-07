Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol: All You Need To Know

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol in what was an attempt to disrupt the certification of the November 3 result
By - Mohammed Kudrati
Loading...
  |  7 Jan 2021 5:24 AM GMT
Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol: All You Need To Know

Supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol - the seat of the US Congress - on Wednesday morning, causing utter chaos in an ongoing session of the US Congress. One lady is reported dead, and Washington DC has been placed under curfew for a period of 15 days by the city's mayor.

The rioters went into several chambers of Capitol, with reports of gunfire and vandalism also emerging from the scenes. The storming started with Trump supporters protesting outside a poorly guarded barricade of the Congress, eventually entering the premises.

The police have made reportedly made 30 arrests.

Trump held a political rally in the city on that day, coinciding with Vice President Mike Pence, his deputy, presiding over a joint sitting of Congress that certifies the electoral college result that formally elects Vice President Joe Biden as US President in a constitutional procedure that till now has been largely ceremonial.

After the Capitol building was secure by Wednesday night local time, members of Congress reconvened and began the certification process again. Pence has also returned to the Chambers of Congress, according to his spokesperson after he "never left the building."

Also Read: Electoral College Formally Elects Joe Biden As US President

Facebook and Twitter put temporary ban on Trump

In his address and through tweets - his preferred medium of communication - Trump is said to have egged his supporters to go on and commit violence. The theme of his rallies against the election result drew thousands to the capital district, to attend his 'Stop the Steal'-themed rally.

Trump, his supporters and his allies in Congress have been pressuring Pence to invalidate the result in what Trump thinks is a rigged election, in a stance he has maintained since his November 3 electoral loss.

Twitter and Facebook have decided to impose a temporary ban on Trump posting on their platform. Twitter, for the first time, has outright removed three tweets of Trump for violating is content policy. Twitter has further banned him for 12 hours. Facebook has blocked him for 24 hours. Both have also taken down videos of him purportedly showing him push his supporters towards such a move.


However, Trump later urged his supporters to go home.


Chaos draws worldwide attention

Several leaders of major democracies around the world have reacted to the violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Justin Trudueau of Canada



Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom


Josep Borell, the European Union's deputy commissioner and foreign policy chief



Also Read: Brexit For Dummies: All You Need To Know About The UK-EU Trade Deal


Updated On: 2021-01-07T11:36:08+05:30
Donald Trump Joe Biden US Congress Mike Pence Senate Washington DC Washington Violence Boris Johnson European Union Justin Trudeau United Kingdom Canada US Presidential Elections 2020 November 3 Twitter Facebook Stop the Steal US Capitol 
Show Full Article
Next Story