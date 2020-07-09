The Waterfall In This Video Is In Switzerland And Not Malaysia

A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook alongside a claim it shows a waterfall in Malaysia. The claim is false; the video actually shows a waterfall in Switzerland.



The 26-second video was published here on Facebook on June 22, 2020. It has been shared more than 23,000 times.

Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:

Screenshot of the misleading post taken on June 22, 2020

The post's Malay-language caption translates to English as: "The beauty of baling mountain".

Mount Baling is located in Kedah, a state in the northwest of peninsular Malaysia.

The video was viewed more than 560,000 times after it was shared in Facebook posts here and here with a similar claim. It was also posted here and here, with a claim that it shows Mount Keriang or Mount Setong, both in Malaysia.

The claims are false.

The waterfall is not located in Malaysia. A reverse image search and a keyword search on Google found the video was posted on Instagram here by Sylvia Michel, a photographer based in Switzerland, on April 29, 2020.

The post's caption reads: "THE RIGHT DIRECTION . / �� @michelphotography_ch . / Who is saying aww �� with you? / .

@ilovebrienz / . MUSIC: Syml - Take me apart".

The post is tagged to Berner Oberland, or Bernese Oberland, a region in central Switzerland.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading Facebook post (L) and the Instagram video (R). The same cloud formations can be seen in the background, as well as a herd of cows next to a road in the foreground:

Screenshot comparison of the video from the misleading Facebook post (L) and the Instagram video (R)

The waterfall in the video is Oltschibachfall, near the town of Meiringen, in the Bernese Oberland region.

This Google Maps image of Oltschibachfall corresponds with the scenery seen in the video.