Italians Sing Chinese Song To Thank China For COVID-19 Aid? Not Really
The viral video originally captures a band from Belarus, the Eastern European nation, singing the Tibetan song.
A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube alongside a claim it shows Italian nationals expressing their gratitude to China for providing aid during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The claim is false; the video shows a Belarusian band singing a Chinese song several months before COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The video was published here on Facebook on March 23, 2020. It has been viewed more than 42,000 times.
The three-minute 27-second video shows a group of five Caucasian men singing an acapella version of the Chinese song "Qinghai-Tibet Plateau".
Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:
Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post
The post's simplified Chinese caption translates into English as: "To express thanks to Chinese people for their help, Italians sang 'Qinghai-Tibet Plateau' in Chinese language".
As of April 6, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 15,887 people in Italy.
ALSO READ: No, The Queen Did Not Test Positive For COVID-19
The video was also shared here, here and here on Facebook, here, here and here on Twitter, and here and here on YouTube, alongside a similar claim.
The claim is false. A keyword search on Google found an identical video posted on the YouTube channel of a Belarusian band, Clear Voice, on August 26, 2019.
The video is titled: "Чистый голос - 青藏高原 - Qinghai - Tibetan Plateau - Тибетское плато (a cappella)".
ALSO READ: Did A Biological Researcher Ask Ronaldo, Messi To Find COVID-19 Cure?
The same video was also published on the quintet's official Instagram account here on August 30, 2019.
Follow BOOM's live blog on latest updates around the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Updated On: 2020-04-06T20:26:46+05:30
Claim Review : Video shows Italian nationals expressing their gratitude to China for providing aid during the novel coronavirus pandemic, by singing Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in Chinese language.
Claimed By : Social Media users in China
Fact Check : False
Next Story