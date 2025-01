Claim: The Aam Aadmi Party posted a video on Instagram and X, showing a luxurious palace-like residence, claiming it is the the newly proposed residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the Central Vista project.

Fact: However, it's a false claim. Upon analysis by BOOM and its partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, the video was found to be entirely AI-generated, and does not depict the actual proposed residence of the prime minister at Central Vista.

Tools used: BOOM found multiple discrepancies that indicated that it's an AI-generated video.

Firstly, the opening shot of the video shows a fountain with highly unnatural flow of water and water ripples.

Secondly, in one of the frames, the shoes appear to be unrealistically shiny. One of them is blending into the shoe rack with an unnatural and uneven toe shape.



Third, the Deepfake Analysis Unit pointed out that a watermark of OpenAI's video generation tool Sora can be seen in one of the frames, which provides strong evidence of the video being generated by Sora.



Read the full fact-check here.