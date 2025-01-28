Aam Aadmi Party posted a video on Instagram and X, showing a luxurious palace-like residence, claiming it is the the newly proposed residence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Central Vista project.

We found this claim to be false; upon analysis by BOOM and its partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, the video was found to be entirely AI-generated, and does not depict the actual proposed residence of the PM at Central Vista.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video to highlight the extravagant living conditions of incumbent Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, leading to AAP sharing the viral AI-generated video as a counter-narrative. These posts were shared by the two parties in the backdrop of the upcoming elections in Delhi, scheduled for February 5, 2025.

The video was shared by AAP with a Hindi caption, which translates to English as, "Big Breaking... The video of the royal palace has come before the public for the first time. Is this why the doors of the royal palace are not opened for the public?"









Video Is AI-Generated

BOOM broke the video into keyframes, and found several discrepancies that indicated the video being of synthetic origins.

The open shot of the video shows a fountain with highly unnatural flow of water and water ripples.





Furthermore, the decorative elements in the garden and fountain show signs of blending artifacts, which is a common defect in AI-generated hyper-realistic videos.

One of the keyframes containing visuals of shoes showed further evidence of the video being AI-generated.





The shoes appear to be unrealistically shiny, with one of them, blending into the the shoe rack, with unnatural and uneven toe shape. Furthermore, we viewed keyframes throughout the video and found a consistent presence of unnatural lighting and shine on surfaces.

BOOM ran the video by our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, who provided us further evidence that established as entirely AI-generated.

DAU pointed out that at the 2:11 and 2:32 marks into the video, a watermark of OpenAI's video generation tool Sora can be seen at the bottom right corner, which provides strong evidence of the video being generated by Sora.









DAU uploaded keyframes from the video to Hive's AI image detector, which alloted high confidence scores to AI-video generation models Sora, Hailuo and Stable Diffusion, suggesting that the video was likely generated using one of these platforms.

DAU further highlighted other visual oddities visible in the video, such as unnatural and blemished appearance of plants throughout the video, along with the chimney fire. They also highlighted discrepancies in the shape of glasses, and shoes.