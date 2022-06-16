Trending Stories

Prophet Row: BOOM's Top Fact Checks Amid Nupur Sharma's Controversial Remarks

BJP's Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal kicked up a row with their controversial remarks on Prophet.

By - BOOM Team
Loading...
  |  16 Jun 2022 8:47 AM GMT

There has been a spate of disinformation following the now suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet Muhammad. Here are few of the many fact-checks done by BOOM around the controversy.

Updated On: 2022-06-16T17:54:23+05:30
Nupur Sharma Naveen Kumar Jindal fact check fake news 
