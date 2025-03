Claim: A Muslim youth was lynched in a library by Hindutva men in Rajasthan for refusing to play Holi.

Fact: BOOM found that three youths killed Hansraj Meena in Rajasthan's Dausa district after he refused to apply colour on them. The deceased and the murder accused in this incident belong to the tribal community.



Tools used: BOOM conducted a reverse image search on key frames from the viral video, and found a news report by Dainik Bhaskar dated March 14, 2025, which carried the same viral footage. According to the report, a fight broke out on 12 March among students over playing with colours at a public library in Rajasthan's Dausa district. During the dispute, 25-year-old Hansraj Meena refused to participate in the colour festivities, which led to three students namely Ashok, Bablu, and Kaluram—assaulting him. Next, Ramgarh Pachwara SHO Ramsharan Gurjar also confirmed to BOOM that nobody from any other community was involved.

Read the full fact-check here.