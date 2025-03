A viral video claiming a Muslim man was lynched inside a library by Hindutva men in Rajasthan for refusing to celebrate Holi is false.

BOOM found that the victim a 25-year-old youth, Hansraj Meena is from the tribal community and the accused are also from the same community. The communal narrative in the video is false.

The video shows three individuals attacking a youngster inside a library. It is being shared with the caption, "In Rajasthan, a Muslim man was beaten to death by Hindus inside a library for refusing to play Holi."





