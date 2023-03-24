GROUND REPORTS
Madhu & Mansi - The Mother-Daughter Bouncer Duo
This mother-daughter duo is working as women bouncers in Delhi. Madhu and her daughter, Mansi have been in this profession for 10 years and 5 years respectively. Working in this field helped Madhu achieve her goals, alongside boosting her confidence.
Madhu joined this profession to make ends meet but she gradually started liking it. Initially, her husband tried was not supportive and tried to stop her.
