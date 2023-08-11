GROUND REPORTS
Locals Speak Out on Nuh Clashes | Haryana Violence Ground Report
Violent clashes erupted in Nuh, Haryana during a yatra. Tensions soared as Hindu groups clashed with Muslims, leading to six deaths and property damage. The incident unfolded on July 31 and has left the community grappling with its aftermath. The incident has raised concerns about communal harmony and safety in the region. Local authorities and law enforcement have been working to restore peace and investigate the causes behind the violent clashes. BOOM interviewed locals for insights. Watch the aftermath unfold.
