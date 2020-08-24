Can Adopt Shenzhen Model To Become Export-oriented: Arvind Panagariya

Substantive policy changes and a change in signalling is required if India truly wants to be an export-oriented and self-reliant economy according to Dr Arvind Panagariya Professor, Columbia University and Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. With the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affecting the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to use the slowdown as an opportunity to become economically self-reliant.

"We need to change the optics a bit. If we truly want to be an export-oriented economy, then there has to be signalling and substantive policy changes," Dr Panagariya told BOOM in an interview adding that South Korea's transition to an export-oriented economy in the 1960s can be used as a reference point in India.

Under President Park Chung-hee, South Korea set up an Export Promotion Subcommittee which mobilized support for exports. The EPSC included ministry officials, industry chambers, exporters and banking officials. The EPSC focused on examining problems faced by manufacturers and exporters and as a result influenced policy proposals of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"We ought to do something like that. If there is review of that kind where even progress is assessed by the PM's committee, that sends a huge signal," Dr Panagariya said.

"When we also simultaneously say we'll do import substitution, which is what we have been doing, then the signal gets mixed up. Policy-wise also it doesn't help. The signal has to be very clear. I think our signals are still mixed in addition to the policy barriers we face," he added.

With the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, there is a danger of falling for the import substitution trap with domestic products given preference over foreign imports. Dr Panagariya has been a vocal opponent of the import substitution policy and believes that the policy goes against India's ambitions of being an export powerhouse.

"We cannot be an export powerhouse without being open to importing. The reason we fall into import substitution is that the producers often drive the policy. For the producers to capture a market, all they need to do is keep the imports out. As long as the imports are kept out, the market is there for the taking. That also seems plausible to the government.

"What we do not realize is that in doing so, we are effectively letting our less efficient producers to get into the market. These are typically not going to be global-sized manufacturers. We have done that in the last five-six years," Dr Panagariya said,

"When we do this, what we are doing is taking the resources out of the industries where we are much more competitive and into the ones where we are not. And generally, these are the export industries," he added.

Weaning Off China

The June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Galwan valley which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers was followed by a strong anti-China sentiment in the country. The skirmish led to calls for a boycott of Chinese goods and technology in India. However, with China accounting for 12% of India's imports, boycotting Chinese products will end up disrupting Indian supply lines. Dr Panagariya is of the opinion that a gradual decoupling is required while also looking at alternative markets for Indian goods.

"We should move away from China gradually and we can do that if we forge trade relations with large number of other countries. Within Asia-Pacific we've got Japan, South Korea, Australia and also a number of ASEAN countries."

Dr Panagariya also believes that forging a trade agreement with the European Union over the US will be more beneficial to India given the lack of conflicting trade interests like footwear, apparel and agriculture. However, India will need to open the market for European goods like automobiles and spirits.

"The UK is another market that we can have a free trade agreement with. Gradually if we do those two and maybe even Canada and Australia, confidence will be built up. We will then be ready for a similar agreement with the US. In that process, it also allows us to liberalise and that sends a signal that India wants to be an open economy," Dr Panagariya added.

The Shenzhen Model

Even though India aims to decrease its dependency on China, it could learn from its neighbour on how to maximize its manufacturing and trade potential. According to Dr Panagariya, The port city of Shenzhen can act as a blueprint for Autonomous Economic Zones in India which will help in achieving their aims under the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan.

In the 1980s, the coastal city of Shenzhen was marked as a Special Economic Zone as an experiment to introduce market-oriented reforms. As an SEZ, Shenzhen had economic policies focusing on land use, foreign exchange and business autonomy framed specially drafted for it. This led to a growth in foreign investment and rapid development as a global technology hub.

"The model that I am influenced by is the Shenzhen model of China. Take two or three coastal areas where you have deep dredge ports like in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Mark 300-500 sq/km of land and declare that as an autonomous employment zone. As in Shenzhen, empower the local administration to change the labour laws and land laws within that particular zone. Introduce that kind of flexibility and also allow easy movement of imports into the zone and exports out of the zone," Dr Panagariya said.

"What we have tried are the Special Economic Zones which are small little operations of which many actually became land grabs. It's not a matter of every state having everything. Industry locates itself in a few states and then the workers move in. When they started Shenzhen had a population of 3 lakhs. Today, it is 12-13 million. So, workers have moved in. Once the signal goes out then a lot of the industry that is moving out of China would come into these zones," he added.

Highlights

- India can be influenced by the South Korean policies from the 1960s that helped it become an export-oriented economy

- Gradual decoupling from China and forging trade agreements with the European Union will be beneficial for India

- Establishment of Autonomous Economic Zones like Shenzhen will help India's development

Watch the video here.

