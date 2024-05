Claim: A graphic claims that Hindi news channel News24 carried predictions from different satta bazaars (illegal betting markets) showing a close knit race between the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition, posing a challenge to the BJP's previous claims of winning over 400 seats in the election.

Fact: BOOM found that the channel did not carry any such report. News24 executive editor Manak Gupta also took to X to clarify that the graphic is fake.

Tools used: We ran a keyword search and checked News24's social media profiles but were unable to find the viral graphic on the Hindi TV channel's official handles. We observed that the logo on the graphic is designed to look like that of the News24 channel but instead says, 'News2024'.

Read the full fact-check here.