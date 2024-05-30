A fake graphic claims that Hindi news channel News24 carried predictions from different satta bazaars (illegal betting markets) showing a close knit race between the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the BJP-led NDA coalition, posing a challenge to the BJP's previous claims of winning over 400 seats in the election.

BOOM found that the channel did not carry any such report. News24 executive editor Mayank Gupta also took to X to clarify that the graphic is fake.



The viral graphic shows predictions from various satta bazaars in the country, putting the NDA's numbers below the crucial majority mark of 272 and suggesting a near majority for the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Within these predictions, markets in Phalodi, Palanpur, Karnal, Bohri, Belgaum, Kolkata, Vijaywada, and Ahmedabad suggest a neck-to-neck battle, while Indore Sarafa and Surat Maghobi lean towards a stronger advantage for the NDA.

The Satta Bazaars, especially Phalodi in Rajasthan, have traditionally been considered a mood indicator of India's election results. These illegal betting markets, are run by bookies who analyse voter sentiments and political trends and set rates for different bets on each party. The renowned accuracy of the Phalodi satta market is credited to its extensive network of informants across the nation.

Voting for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1, with results expected to be announced on June 4.

A verified X handle @MahuaMoitraFans posted the graphic with a caption, "Satta Bazar predicts a close contest between NDA & INDIA. Interesting times ahead."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.



Other verified X handles such as @niiravmodi and @shaandelhite also circulated the graphic featuring the News24 logo, along with a similar false claim.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search and checked News24's social media profiles but was unable to find the viral graphic on the Hindi TV channel's official handles.

We observed that the logo on the graphic is designed to look like that of the News24 channel but instead says, 'News2024'.

We then came across a post from the channel's executive editor Mayank Gupta's official X account, calling out the viral graphic as fake.

Gupta posted the viral graphic, captioning it in Hindi, "FAKE ALERT: This fake news is being made viral in our name. News24 has not published any such story. Be careful".

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

We also found several news articles covering the forecasts made by Satta Bazaars for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a May 29, 2024, report by India Today, the betting market foresees a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the report also adds that despite expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term, the market does not support the BJP's '400 paar' claim.

The Economic Times also reported on the forecasts made by the Phalodi betting market, which projected a majority for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election results.





