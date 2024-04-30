Did Ranveer Singh Criticise PM Modi Over Unemployment & Inflation?
Claim: A viral video shows actor Ranveer Singh criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising unemployment and soaring inflation.
Fact: BOOM found that the video is a deepfake. It is digitally altered with a synthetic voice clone and in the original video, which was an interview given to Asian News International (ANI), the actor praised the prime minister and said the latter was celebrating India's cultural heritage.
Tools used: BOOM analysed the video using Itisaar, a deepfake detection tool developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur. The tool determined that the video contained an AI voice clone. We noticed that the lip sync and voice in the video are not in sync. In addition the voice over appears to be erratic. We also found the original ANI video shared on April 14, 2024.
