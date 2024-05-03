Claim: A photo purporting to show a press release by the Congress party officially declaring the names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's Lok Sabha candidates for Raebareli and Amethi is viral.

Fact: BOOM found that no such press release was put out by the party on April 30, 2024, declaring the candidates for these two seats. We reviewed the Congress Party's official X handle and found one press release released on May 3, 2024. It mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Raebareli. However, there is no mention of Priyanka Gandhi. Instead, Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting from Amethi.

Tools used: We scanned Congress' official social media handles and website. Also, we noticed several discrepancies in the viral press release in comparison to the official one.

