Claim: Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head claimed that a video of party candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua making remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being childless, was a deepfake. In the video, Yadav the BJP candidate from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, claimed Modi and Adityanath have preferred to be childless to stop unemployment. It was posted by Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV on X and the same was rubbished as a deepfake by Malviya and Yadav himself.

Fact: BOOM found that the video is real and not a deepfake. We also found that while the video is real, the sequence in the video posted by Srinivas BV on X had been changed. In the viral video Nirahua's comments on Modi and Adityanath being childless appear at the beginning of the viral video, while in the longer version, he talks about the correlation between unemployment and population and then mentions that the top BJP leaders remaining childless has stopped unemployment.



Tools used: BOOM ran a keyword search on YouTube and found the longer version of the video uploaded on a local Hindi channel Soul Up Hindi. Also, we contacted the reporter who took the interview for a confirmation.



Read the full fact-check here.

