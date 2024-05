Claim: A viral video purportedly showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after June 4, 2024 is viral online.

Fact: BOOM, in its factcheck, found that in his original speech, Rahul Gandhi asserted that PM Modi would not retain office. The viral video has multiple jump cuts to make the false claim.

Tools used: We watched the original video uploaded on Congress' official YouTube channel when Gandhi delivered a speech in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on May 10, 2024. In the viral video, several words such as 'wont', 'cannot' have been edited out to make the false claim.

