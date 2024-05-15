A viral video purportedly showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after June 4, is digitally altered.

BOOM, in its factcheck, found that in his original speech, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Modi would not retain office. The viral video has multiple jump cuts to make the false claim

Results of the Lok Sabha 2024 election, which is being held in seven phases, will be declared on June, 2024.

In the viral video, Gandhi can be heard saying in Hindi, "Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister of India. In the beginning itself let me tell you what is true, June 4, 2024, Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister of India. You take this in writing, Narendra Modi can become the PM of India. The effort we had to put in, we have done that. Now you see in Uttar Pradesh, our alliance will not get one seat. You'll are smiling because you'll know Rahul Gandhi is saying the truth, and as they say in English, goodbye, thank you."



The video was posted on Instagram by the handle @kattar_log_only with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Today's Breaking News Today's Breaking News Congress's big leader Rahul Gandhi has made a big prediction in the meeting coming 4th June.... Listen to it yourself next"





BOOM also received the viral video on our WhatsApp number (7700906588) inquiring about its authenticity.

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video is heavily manipulated and in the original video Rahul Gandhi actually claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not return to power after June 4, 2024.

The viral video has been culled from a speech Gandhi gave in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on May 10, 2024,

In the original video Rahul Gandhi said, "June 4, 2024, Narendra Modi wont be India's prime minister, you write it and keep, Narendra Modi cannot become the prime minister of India, What work we had to do, we have done, our alliance in Uttar Pradesh will not get less than 50 seats."

In the viral video, several words such as 'wont', 'cannot' have been edited out to make the false claim.



The exact sequence can be viewed from 46:00 minutes onward in the video below.





Gandhi also quote tweeted a denial of the viral video by Congress's official X handle. His tweet translates to, "No matter how much the 'factory of lies' BJP consoles itself, it is not going to make any difference. I am saying it again - Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister after June 4. The storm of India is blowing in every corner of the country."

Additionally. BOOM also tested the viral video on a deepfake detection tool, Contrails AI, which determined that the video was not manipulated using AI. The report by Contrails AI can be seen below.

The highlighted wave portion shows the word 'nahi' (won't) edited out of the viral video.









The report also further detailed and confirmed the words that have been edited out in the viral video.







