Claim: Two videos purporting to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to the public to vote for the Congress in one and the Samajwadi Party in the other are being circulated online.

Fact: BOOM, in its factcheck, found that videos of PM Modi's original speech have been digitally manipulated to make the false claim. The original video is old and shows PM Modi appealing to the crowd to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tools used: We ran a keyword search on Google using PM Modi's statement from the viral video. This led us to a video shared by PM Modi's official YouTube channel on June 27, 2023 where he asked the public to vote for the BJP if they wished for the welfare of their children.

Read the full fact-check here.