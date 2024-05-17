Two videos purporting to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to the public to vote for the Congress in one and the Samajwadi Party in the other are being circulated online.

BOOM, in its factcheck, found that the claims are false and videos of Modi's original speech have been digitally manipulated to make the false claim. The original video is old and shows Modi appealing to the crowd to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In one of the viral videos shared on Instagram, Modi is heard saying in Hindi, "If you want welfare for the kids in your family, then vote for the Congress."













In another viral video on X, Modi can be heard saying, "If you want welfare for the children in your family, then vote for the Samajwadi Party."

















BOOM found that the video is old and was taken in June 2023-- it does not show Modi appealing the public to vote for either the Congress or the Samajwadi Party.

Taking a cue from Modi's statement, we ran a keyword search for "If you want welfare for your kids..." in Hindi (अगर आपको अपने बच्चों का भला करना है तो...). This led us to a video shared by Modi's official YouTube channel on June 27, 2023, that carried visuals matching the viral video.

The video was titled, "If you want the welfare of your son-daughter, then vote for the BJP" with the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMajboot.

(Original text in Hindi: "....अगर आपको अपने बेटे- बेटी का भला करना हो तो BJP को वोट दीजिए #MeraBoothSabseMajboot")

PM Modi addressed a rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on June 27, 2023, to acknowledge the role of booth workers and the people of MP in "making the BJP the biggest political party in the world."









In this clip, Modi names several opposition leaders including ones from the Congress and Samajwadi Party and talks about how them coming to power ensures the welfare of their own children. He stated that the people of the country need answers about how their elected representatives ensured the welfare of the children of the poor.

"In the name of family, they (opposition parties) ensured the welfare of their own family. Now you have to decide whose welfare you want to ensure. If you want to see the welfare of Gandhi family's children, then vote for the Congress... If you want the welfare of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, vote for the Samajwadi Party," Modi says.

Finally, he adds, "But listen to me carefully, if you want the welfare of your children and grandchildren, then vote for the BJP."

These different portions of the original video have been spliced to make the false claims.



