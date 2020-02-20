Truth Be Told: Did Police Break Rules At Jamia Milia Islamia?By - BOOM FACT Check TeamLoading... | 20 Feb 2020 6:47 AM GMTWatch Faye D'Souza discuss the intricacies of police action in Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15, 2019 on this episode of #TruthBeTold Updated On: 2020-02-20T12:19:10+05:30Truth Be Told Faye D'souza Jamia CCTV Jamia Millia University Jamia Violence Jamia Milia Delhi Delhi Police BOOM’s WhatsApp Helpline Need Help To Verify An Image Or A Video? Send It To Us On +91 77009 06588 Boom is now available on TelegramClick here to read our latest fact check stories and other updates.Show Full ArticleNext Story