Coronavirus: China Burns Currency? - Truth Be Told with Faye D'souza

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
Loading...
  |  20 Feb 2020 6:43 AM GMT

Watch Faye D'souza discuss the move of Chinese authorities on destroying currency to stem the spread of Coronavirus on this episode of Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Faye D'souza Coronavirus Wuhan China Boom Videos FactCheck China Burns Currency 
Show Full Article
Next Story