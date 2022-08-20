Hours after raids were conducted Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on allegations of irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy, the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered the transfer of 12 IAS officers in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Sisodia, among 15 others, as an accused in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. Sisodia's residence was among other locations raided by the CBI.

Here are the latest developments in the case:

Who are the IAS officers transferred?

The list of transfers included 12 names — Jitendra Narain, Anil Kumar Singh, Vivek Pandey, Shurbir Singh, Garima Gupta, Ashish Madhaorao More, Udit Prakash Rai, Vijendra Singh Rawat, Krishan Kumar, Kalyan Sahay Meena, Sonal Swaroop and Hemant Kumar.

The LG had earlier sought action against Rai who was posted as special secretary in the health and family welfare department. The Indian Express reported that Delhi LG Saxena accused Rai of taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakhs. Rai has been transferred as the secretary of the administrative reforms department. He is a 2007 batch IAS officer of the 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre. Vijendra Singh Rawat, another 2007-batch IAS officer will replace Rai.

Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch IAS was posted as the chairman and managing director of Delhi Finance Corporation. IAS Anil Kumar Singh has been posted as the development commissioner with additional charge as principal secretary (cooperation). Singh will replace IAS Shurbir Singh who is now secretary (power).

Southwest Delhi district magistrate Hemant Kumar now has the additional charge as DFC's executive director. Vivek Pandey, who was posted as secretary in administrative reforms, has now become secretary (IT) and has the additional charge of managing director of Geospatial Delhi Limited and director of Union Territory Civil Services.



According to the order, Garima Gupta will remain the managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation and secretary, social welfare and women and child development, with the additional charge as special secretary of transport.

What is happening with the CBI raids?

While the raids in Sisodia's home began on Friday morning, they went on for 14 hours. In a press conference after the raid, Sisodia told the media, "Today the CBI raided my home. They seized my personal computer and mobile phone. My family and I completely cooperated with the probe, and will do so in the future as well."

Sisodia said that he had done nothing wrong, and was not involved in any corruption. "That's why I'm not scared either," he told reports in the evening on Friday.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi said, "I know that the CBI is being misused. It is being controlled from the 'top'. Everyone knows how the CBI is being used to stop the good work being done by the Delhi government," Sisodia said.

Delhi introduced a new excise policy in November 2021 after which the sale of liquor was handed over to private players. Government-run outlets were shut entirely. However, the policy was rolled back in July and Sisodia announced that only government-run shops will sell liquor from August 1. Sisodia had said, "We will not let BJP sell even a drop of spurious liquor in Delhi. We are standing firm on our ground to fail BJP's nefarious plans," Sisodia had said. The policy was scrapped after a probe was launched by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to look into the irregularities in the new excise policy.