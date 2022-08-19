Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday morning in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. Sisodia's residence is among 20 locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas that are being searched by the CBI.

"CBI is here at my residence. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon," Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, tweeted and said that nothing has come out against him in any of the cases filed against him till date.

In another tweet, Sisodia implied that the raids were the central government's vindictiveness against the AAP-led Delhi government since they were doing "excellent" work in the education and health sectors.

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped," he wrote in the tweet.

Delhi's Excise Policy

A new excise policy was introduced in the national capital in November last year and the sale of liquor was handed over to private players. Government-run outlets were shut entirely. However, the policy was rolled back late last month and Sisodia announced that only government-run shops will sell liquor from August 1. "We have decided to end the new policy and given directions for government shops to open. I have ordered the Chief Secretary to ensure that there should be no corruption in government shops and no illegal alcohol sold in Delhi. I have given directions that there should be no chaos during the transition period," Sisodia was quoted as saying by The Indian Express when the policy was rolled back.

Announcing the rollback, Sisodia had said the new policy was aimed to end corruption in government-run outlets and a very minimal licence fee was charged from private outlets. "We will not let BJP sell even a drop of spurious liquor in Delhi. We are standing firm on our ground to fail BJP's nefarious plans," Sisodia had said.

The policy was scrapped after a probe was launched by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to look into the irregularities in the new excise policy.



The liquor policy had also triggered a face-off between Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Delhi government after he recommended a CBI probe. He had directed Delhi's Chief Secretary to submit a report on the "role of officers and civil servants in its illegal formulation, amendments and implementation."



AAP Reacts

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they will cooperate with the CBI as nothing has come out of earlier raids as well. "Centre sent CBI to raid Manish's house a day after Delhi's education model along with his picture was picture was published on the front page of America's largest newspaper NYT,' Kejriwal wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote that anyone who tried working for the development of the nation in the last 75 years was stopped. "That is why India lags behind," he said.

Terming the action as unfortunate, AAP LA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that a day after Delhi's education model was discussed on the front page of an international newspaper, CBI raids were carried out at the education minister's house. "Today was a big day for the country. The education model of Delhi was discussed on the front page of USA's largest newspaper NYT, @msisodia ji's photo was printed. And the PM has sent CBI to the house of the same Education Minister in the country. This is very unfortunate," Bhardwaj said.

BJP's dig at AAP

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said there has been "corruption in Delhi's liquor stores" in Delhi. "No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP," Thakur told ANI.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Ait Malviya termed the Delhi government's new excise policy as "arbitrary" and said it caused huge losses to the exchequer. If the policy was fine, why was it reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered? Arvind Kejriwal had given honesty certificate to Satyendra Jain also. He still remains in jail. Sisodia too will go," Malviya tweeted.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said it was surprising that the raids weren't done earlier since there have been "happenings" in the Delhi government. "Be it liquor case, construction of rooms in schools, teachers recruitment, wherever you see, there should've been 10 CBI raids," Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister late Sheila Dikshit said.