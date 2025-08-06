Ordering groceries in 10 minutes may feel magical for customers, but for the delivery workers making it happen, the reality is grim. A new audit by the Rajdhani App Workers’ Union (RAWU) has revealed how dark stores in Delhi National Capital Region—warehouses run by platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Big Basket, and Flipkart Minutes—are failing to provide even the most basic facilities for their workers.

The audit covered 51 dark stores across Delhi-NCR, employing thousands of workers—many of them working long hours in extreme weather with no guaranteed access to toilets, safe drinking water, or rest areas. More than 60% of these stores have over 100 workers each, and one in four stores employs over 150, highlighting how widespread the neglect is.

Key Highlights from the Audit

RAWU’s findings paint a disturbing picture of life inside dark stores:

- Toilets: Only 72% of stores had toilets. Franchise stores performed worse than company-owned ones. At Blinkit’s Sangam Vihar store, toilets had worms crawling inside and no running water. Workers at Instamart’s Janakpuri and Kalkaji stores said they were forced to urinate in open areas, enduring the stench throughout their shifts.

- Drinking water: 14% of stores had no safe drinking water. At Instamart Kalkaji, workers relied on a temple’s water cooler. At Blinkit’s Sangam Vihar store, only dirty water was available.

- Rest spaces: Less than 30% of stores had shaded rest areas with fans or coolers. Many workers waited between orders sitting on their bikes under the sun or in the rain.

- First aid kits: While 70% of stores had first-aid kits, many were locked, making them useless during emergencies.

- Parking & safety: 40% of stores lacked parking. 37% of workers reported police harassment due to illegal parking. At Blinkit’s Indirapuram store, a delivery worker was killed in a roadside accident while parked at night.

- Abusive management: At 16% of stores, workers reported abusive behaviour by managers. 43% of workers said they received no help from store management in resolving day-to-day issues.

A Case of Structural Neglect

RAWU’s report highlights the “structural neglect” built into the 10-minute delivery model. Even as platforms expand rapidly and earn high profits, the report says they are neglecting basic labour protections mandated by law.

The audit states that these conditions violate provisions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

The union has demanded audits for all dark stores, standardised facilities, better safety measures, and stricter government oversight.

“This audit, which does not even touch on critical issues of working conditions, hours of work, and wages, is a step towards showcasing how little workers are valued in this so-called technology-driven gig economy,” RAWU said, urging authorities to take action.



