At least one person was killed in a strong earthquake that shook Taiwan on Sunday, causing massive damage to infrastructure and property in the country's southeastern part. Reports suggest that over 70 aftershocks were recorded in the aftermath of the earthquake that was felt across the country.

Rescue and relief operations continued on Monday. The country also had an earthquake on Saturday night.

Here's a look at how the earthquake has affected the nation:

What happened?



An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hit Taiwan killing at least one person and injuring many. Reuters reported Taiwan's fire department as saying that 146 were injured because of the earthquake. Another 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the same area on Saturday evening but caused no deaths.

According to the Reuters report, the US Geological Survey said it measured Sunday's earthquake at a magnitude 7.2.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that the Central Weather Bureau's Seismological Center had recorded over 70 aftershocks and more are to be expected in the next three days.

Where did the earthquake hit?

Taitung County on the southeastern coast was reported to be the epicentre of the massive earthquake. The Chihshang Township in Taitung County was among the areas that worst affected, reported Taipei Times.

Hualien County's Yuli Township saw damages because of the quake and tremors were also felt in the capital Taipei.

What has been the damage?

Largescale damage and injuries were reported across the region that was affected by the earthquake. Taipei Times reported that the person who died was a worker at a cement factory in the Yuli Township. They were hit by falling equipment.

An apartment building collapsed in the Chihshang Township and a bridge connecting the Jhuosi and Fuli townships in Hualien County also collapsed. Highways were damaged and a train was derailed in Dongli Station in Hualien County.

Associated Press reported that 400 tourists were stuck at a mountaintop in the region as the earthquake caused roadblocks.

Photos shared on Twitter by reporters present on the ground showed collapsed buildings, cracks on highways and damaged bridges.

What has been the government's response?

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that the government had deployed rescue teams to deal with the effects of the earthquake and that the Central Emergency Operation Center had been put on the highest level of alert.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen asked the people of the country to remain cautious as the country is expected to see more tremors. The New York Times quoted the president as saying, "There is a possibility of aftershocks in the future... I would like to appeal to the people of Taiwan to remain vigilant."

Was there a tsunami warning in Japan?

US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the Japan Meteorological Agency both issued a tsunami warning on Sunday but later lifted it. Nikkei Asia reported that Japan had issued a tsunami warning in the Okinawa prefecture.